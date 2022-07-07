Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

The Vancouver Canucks have selected Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft.

The right-winger from Tullinge turned heads at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship, leading Sweden to gold with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in six games.

The five-foot-10, 165-pound Lekkerimaki spent part of last season playing in Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League. registering nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 26 games.

The pick was announced by Vancouver's rookie general manager Patrik Allvin, who was hired in January.

After a rough start to last season, the Canucks rebounded under head coach Bruce Boudreau and finished 40-30-12, missing the playoffs by five points.

Vancouver is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 80, when the draft continues on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.