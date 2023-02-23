Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind

The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.

The team has partnered with Algonquin artist Jay Odjick, the cousin of former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick, on designs for a new jersey and merchandise.

The Canucks said the jersey is meant to “honour Gino’s legacy and Jay’s own First Nations heritage.”

According to the website where the jerseys are sold, they feature a thunderbird crest in Algonquin design that’s meant to represent the “strong and powerful protector that Gino was, with a lightning bolt to symbolize Gino’s passion.”

The wings of the thunderbird were inspired by Coast Salish designs, honouring the First Nations communities of Vancouver and its surrounding areas.

According to the team, numbers on the jerseys will also incorporate a traditional Anishinabe design that’s often used for powwow regalia or in traditional beading.

Introducing our First Nations Celebration jersey!



Designed by Jay Odjick, cousin of Gino Odjick, the jersey weaves elements that honour Gino’s legacy and Jay’s own First Nations heritage.



We'll wear this jersey during warm up of our First Nations Celebration game on March 2nd.

The jerseys will also feature a medicine wheel to represent the balance of all elements of life, along with shoulder patches with eight feathers to represent Odjick’s eight seasons with the team.

Odjick—who is Algonquin from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation near Maniwaki, Quebec—died last monthat 52-years-old from a severe heart attack, after years of battling a rare, terminal heart illness.

Proceeds from sales of the Canucks’ 2023 First Nations collection will be go towards supporting Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations youth programs.

The First Nations Celebration game against the Minnesota Wild will take place on March 2.