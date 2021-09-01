Vancouver care home facing 3rd outbreak of COVID-19

A Vancouver care home is dealing with its third outbreak of COVID-19, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Arbutus Care Centre was added to the health authority's latest "outbreak bulletin," which indicates that a coronavirus outbreak was declared in unit 2B there on Monday, Aug. 30.

The long-term care facility was not included in Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for information on how many people at the facility have tested positive in the latest outbreak.

Two other outbreaks have been declared at Arbutus Care Centre since the start of the pandemic. The first occurred from Aug. 14 to 27, 2020, and was very small. Only two people - both staff members - tested positive, and no one died.

The second outbreak began on Nov. 13, 2020, and was much more significant. By the time officials declared it over on Jan. 21, 2021, 84 people had tested positive and 12 - all residents - had died. Twenty of those infected during the outbreak were staff members, while the rest were residents.