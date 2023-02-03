Vancouver Chinatown vandalism suspect arrested amid surge of reported incidents
Vancouver police say they've arrested a suspect in a spate of vandalism incidents in Chinatown.
The department says in a news release that officers patrolling the neighbourhood arrested a man in his 60s Wednesday afternoon.
The man allegedly wrote graffiti near Abbott and West Pender streets, before tagging a sign near Main and Keefer streets.
Investigators say the investigation is ongoing but also suspect the man is responsible for defacing other properties and landmarks in Chinatown.
Police say the man is expected to appear in court and be formally charged on July 31.
There's been a surge of reported incidents of mischief and vandalism in Chinatown, some involving racist messages, with police saying reports of graffiti are up by 455 per cent since 2019.
VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says there's “no quick fix,” but officers have been listening to residents' and business owners' concerns about violence, disorder and vandalism.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.
