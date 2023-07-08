Vancouver church repaints Pride display after it was vandalised for 3rd year in a row

Volunteers gathered at Shaughnessy Heights United Church in Vancouver Saturday to restore a Pride display after it was targeted by vandals for the third year in a row.

The display on the church’s front lawn is made up of seven doors in each colour of the rainbow and reads “God’s doors are open for all.”

Rev. Dave Moors told CTV News the doors were vandalised with anti-Semitic and anti-2SLGBTQ+ graffiti on Monday night in what he and the police are considering a “double hate crime.”

And just like the last two times the doors were targeted, volunteers came out to repaint the doors and get them back on the lawn.

“We’ll just keep repainting these doors and putting them out so the community knows that there is a Christian church that is open and loving of all people,” Moors said.

He said a file has been made with the VPD’s hate crimes unit and urges anyone who witnessed the incident to speak out.

The church expects the doors to be back on display early next week.

“Each time we experience the violence, our commitment is strengthened, our circles of influence expand and we receive affirmation for strangers, renters, neighbours and colleagues from different faiths,” the church wrote in a news release.

“Schools have supported us, and people have stopped and come in off the sidewalk to ask how they can help. We know we (are) making a difference."