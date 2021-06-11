Vancouver Coastal Health sets up special COVID-19 drop-in clinics for youth aged 12 to 17

Special drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for youth ages 12 to 17 have been set up by Vancouver Coastal Health.

VCH announced the clinics, for kids born between 2004 and 2009, on Thursday in a notice to B.C. families.

The first special youth drop-in vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Britannia Community Centre on Napier Street until 5 p.m.

The next round of drop-in appointments for youth 12 to 17 will be held Saturday, June 12 at Ray-Cam Community Centre on East Hastings Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next Wednesday and Thursday, June 16 and 17, youth clinics will be held at Sunset Community Centre on Main Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Vancouver Coastal Health says there are several things people should know before attending any of the clinics, including to leave extra time in case of any waits.

Government ID and Personal Health Number or BC Services Card, if you have one, are required.

Health officials are asking anyone who doesn’t feel well, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who’s been asked to isolate to stay away from the clinics.

Masks are mandatory and short sleeves are requested. Post-vaccine, recipients will be asked to stay on site for 15 minutes in case of side effects.

Vancouver Coastal Health is reminding people that everyone 12 and older in B.C. is now eligible to get a vaccine. If you can’t attend a drop-in clinic, you’re asked to register through the provincial GETVACCINATED website.

The notice adds that COVID-19 vaccine is free in B.C., the Pfizer vaccine has been tested on all ages including youth 12 to 17 and kids can get the vaccine without permission from their parents as long as the health-care provider is sure the treatment is best for the patient.

Last month, Health Canada cleared children 12 and over to have the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna has submitted data to Health Canada with the hope of getting approval as well.

People under the age of 12 make up about 11 percent of B.C’s population.