Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreak

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking control of a care home in B.C. that has seen the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.

The province says Little Mountain Place, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began, will be under its control in the near future.

The home has been operated by the Little Mountain Residential Care and Housing Society since it opened in 1987.

The Ministry of Health has approved the transfer of ownership from the group, which also runs two other health facilities.