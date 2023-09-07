Vancouver considers series of fee hikes on everything from parking to business licences

The cost of living in the City of Vancouver could be climbing yet again.

Council is considering a slew of new fees on everything from parking permits to ride-hailing costs.

City staff suggest the price hikes could alleviate pressure on property taxes.

Homeowners were hit with a nearly 11-per-cent tax hike this year.

A report from the director of finance proposes a host of higher fees.

Among the recommendations is a nearly 50-per-cent hike to business licenses.

The cost of short-term rental licences could more than quadruple from $110 to $450 a year.

City councillor Pete Fry told CTV News that there’s been an issue with some short-term rental operators not following bylaws and getting around regulations.

“We don’t have enough resources to really go out and do the audits,” said Fry. “Most of our business license appeal hearings are about Airbnbs and it eats up a lot of staff resources.”

The Green councillor went on to say that possible fee increases will help offset the work that goes into short-term rental regulation, while predominantly being paid for by tourists and hopefully opening additional rental housing for Vancouverites.

“A lot of these proposals are to mitigate impacts on taxpayers come 2024 budget (time),” said Fry, Thursday morning.

Increases are also being proposed for residential parking permits, pet licences, and ride-hailing fees. Staff believe the higher fees could rake in $15.2 million a year.

That revenue would reduce next year’s property tax hike by about 1.4 per cent.

The budget outlook released in June warned that Vancouverites could face a nine-per-cent property tax hike every year for the next five years if the city continues spending the way it has been.

The report will be presented to council next Wednesday.

If approved, the hikes would take effect in January.