Vancouver council funds city's first 'non-police de-escalation' team as part of expanded mental health investment

Vancouver city council has officially approved a $2.8-million investment in mental health support services, including the creation of a new "non-police de-escalation" team.

There was unanimous approval during Tuesday’s council meeting to approve the funding commitment, which began as Ken Sim’s election promise to hire 100 police officers and 100 mental health workers.

“This initiative, it’s a great step forward in dealing with the challenges that we have,” Sim said in chambers. “We have an opportunity to set a new standard for a modern and a compassionate approach towards addressing complex issues when it comes to public health and safety.”

The latter part of Sim’s election promise has changed significantly after input from Vancouver Coastal Health – the agency responsible for hiring mental health workers. This year’s initial investment of $2.8 million will mostly go towards hiring 58 staff; next year, the funding will increase to $8 million with new staffing numbers planned to climb 100.

The funding grant was first announced at the start of the month, but a council staff presentation Tuesday provided more detail about where the money, and workers, will be going.

Ten workers will be added to the expansion of the Car 87/88 program, a service that pairs a psychiatric nurse with a plain-clothes police officer to attend non-emergency mental health calls.

Two people will be hired to answer and triage calls, two for the Assertive Outreach Team (AOT), and a dozen will be hired for “Indigenous-specific” services.

But the majority of the new positions, 32, will go toward the creation of a non-police “de-escalation program” to respond and support people before they are in crisis.

The use of city resources to fund non-police responses is a change in direction from the original idea, which Sim presented as a pairing of police officers and nurses during last year's campaign. The city is still in the process of hiring 100 new police officers, many of whom will not be part of police-nurse teams.

The change has been welcomed by the councillors who are not members of Sim's ABC party.

“I think it’s the right way to evolve,” said Green councillor Pete Fry.

“We had real struggles with the idea of policing mental health interventions. I think that most experts would agree it’s not the way to go.”

Funding of health services is typically outside the scope of a city council, as noted by councillor Rebecca Bligh during the council meeting.

“I’ve spoken to many other municipalities – Toronto, Montreal – they’re watching to see what the outcomes of this program can really be,” Bligh said.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the hiring of new staff will begin in March. The new de-escalation team and expanded Indigenous-specific services could be in place by the fall. The new Car 87/88 teams are expected to be on the road by the end of the year.