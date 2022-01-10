Vancouver COVID-19 rapid test site closed due to 'availability of staff'

One of the few places Vancouver-area residents have been able to access COVID-19 rapid tests is closed, officials said Monday.

Vancouver Coastal Health's rapid antigen testing distribution centre, hosted at the University of British Columbia's Life Sciences Building is closed for the day.

The closure is due to the "availability of staff," VCH said in a series of posts on social media.

Those who are eligible for testing – based on last month's change in criteria – are being directed to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website to find another location within the health authority.

"VCH appreciates the support and understanding of the public as our staff remain committed to delivering testing services, despite the sustained increase in demand for care across our testing sites," the authority wrote on Twitter.

VCH called it a temporary closure, and did not say whether the staffing issues may extend into the rest of the week.

The testing centre at UBC is one of the few locations with rapid tests, which have been in demand in the province due to a lack of access to PCR testing.

While guidance from B.C.'s top doctor suggests those who've been vaccinated and have mild symptoms skip the test and assume they do have COVID-19, many want the clarity provided by a test, including those whose employers are looking for confirmation.

The testing centre opened on Dec. 23, with the tentative closing date of Jan. 23. A post announcing the centre's opening said there was the potential, however, for early closure or an extension, based on demand.

PCR testing is not available at the UBC site.