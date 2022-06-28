Vancouver cyclist's world record attempt cut short by frightening accident

A Vancouver cyclist who was raising money for ovarian cancer research by attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to ride across Canada had to stop in Quebec after colliding with a motorcycle.

Bianca Hayes’ journey was inspired by her 32-year-old sister Katrina, who died of ovarian cancer in 2018.

“I just knew that I had to do something,” said Hayes. “I started with the Ride to Conquer Cancer in 2018, and that was really the start of my road cycling.”

Two years later, Hayes rode from Vancouver to Halifax in just 19 days, an unofficial record for a female cyclist.

In order to make it in the Guinness Book of World Records, she was told she’d have to do it again, this time in 15 days. Hayes decided to make it a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

“That takes a lot of grit and strength and determination. It’s definitely not an easy feat, so I was just blown away that she was taking on such a huge challenge,” said Tara Defoe with Ovarian Cancer Canada

Hayes left Vancouver on June 13. She said everything was on track until she hit the prairies. “Saskatchewan and Manitoba were not so nice to me unfortunately,” said Hayes, who was slowed down by huge headwinds and blistering heat.

She quickly regained her world record pace, and then disaster struck in Quebec.

“The motorcyclist saw me at the last minute and tried to brake. The motorcycle ended up skidding out from underneath him on its side and flying at me. It took my bike out from underneath me,” said Hayes. She sustained a concussion and a sprained ankle.

“I was heart broken thinking of her laying here and all the feelings emotions going through her mind, let alone dealing with injuries at the same time,” said Defoe.

Hayes is grateful the motorcycle hit her bike, and not her body.

“All things considered, it’s very lucky for what could have been a very, very horrible accident,” said Hayes. “While the record was cut short and the bike ride had to end, the fundraising continues.”

Hayes has already raised over $112,000, and hopes Canadians will continue to donate to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

“I’m hopeful that by telling my story and talking about what happened and explaining all the hardships we endured to get here, that it will inspire people and hopefully get them to donate and continue to support our cause,” said Hayes.

“She wants to raise a million dollars,” said Defoe. “And she has a very passionate reason, losing her sister Katrina, and in her words she doesn’t want any other family to go though what they went through.”