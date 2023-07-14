Vancouver developer informs buyers their 'concrete townhomes' will actually be wood-framed

Buyers of pre-sale units in an "exclusive" townhouse development on Vancouver's west side are frustrated by the developer's seemingly last-minute decision to change building materials.

Modus is a 17-unit development currently under construction at 1488 Park Dr. The project's website describes the units as "spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes," with prices starting in "the mid $1.4 millions."

Until recently, the units were also being marketed as concrete.

Late last month, buyers were surprised to receive an email from developer Centred Developments explaining that – because of what it described as "unforeseen circumstances" – the project would be proceeding with conventional wood framing, rather than the insulated concrete form (ICF) that had been promised.

"This concrete with integrated foam material provides superior energy efficiency plus much better sound proofing," reads a marketing email for the project from May 2021 that was shared with CTV News by a frustrated buyer.

The buyer – who has asked not to be named because of concerns about antagonizing the developer while construction is ongoing – said the ICF construction was one of the things that attracted them to the project in the first place.

"We wanted something concrete," the buyer said. "That's why we bought this property, out of other projects, because there are so many to choose from. We chose this one because of the concrete."

DEVELOPER SAYS ICF WOULD HAVE MEANT DELAYS

In its email to buyers announcing the change in construction material, Centred Developments said continuing with concrete would've led to unacceptable delays.

"We understand that ICF construction offers some features that you were looking forward to enjoying the benefits of in your new home," the email reads.

"However, the structural design of the building had already progressed too far, and making changes to support the significantly higher loads that ICF construction requires would have significantly delayed the completion date, which we did not believe buyers would accept."

The email did not explain why the building's structural design had not planned for ICF from the start, but information about the development provided by the City of Vancouver seems to provide the answer.

CITY SAYS DEVELOPMENT PERMIT APPLICATION WAS FOR WOOD

According to Corrie Okell, Vancouver's director of permitting services, the city received an application to construct three, three-storey buildings at 1488 Park Dr., and approved the development permit in May 2019.

"The application is for above-ground, wood-frame townhouse buildings with a below-grade, concrete parkade," Okell said in a statement to CTV News.

"This form of construction is compliant with the Vancouver Building Bylaw."

Okell added that the city processed "a minor amendment" to the development permit in April of this year, but "it did not include changing the above-ground construction from wood frame."

Asked why the project was being marketed as "concrete townhomes" in May 2021 when that was not the type of construction that it had included in its approved development permit application, Centred Developments told CTV News it intended to switch from wood to ICF, but was ultimately unable to do so.

"We acknowledge that the original application submitted and approved in May 2019 was for a wood-frame townhome development," the developer said in an emailed statement.

"The marketing of the project as 'concrete townhomes' was a reflection of the planned ICF construction. During the course of the project, changes were made to the original development plan, including the construction materials. However … due to unforeseen circumstances, it was determined that implementing ICF construction would result in significant delays, which would not have been acceptable to our buyers."

The developer also noted that the property disclosure statement for the project describes the townhomes as wood-framed.

BUYER SAYS LEGAL ACTION WOULD BE 'REASONABLE'

The frustrated buyer said they inquired, through their Realtor, about getting a discount on the purchase price of their unit as a result of the developer choosing to use what the buyer called a "cheaper material."

They were told no such discount would be offered, and said they think it would be "reasonable" to take legal action to pursue compensation for the change in building material.

At the same time, the buyer lamented the amount of effort that seems likely to be required to secure an outcome they feel is just.

"It just feels like, 'Oh, I have to do so much against the developer when they are at fault,'" the buyer said.

For its part, Centred Developments says it is committed to "delivering high-quality homes."

"We will continue to use premium materials and ensure that all building codes and standards are met or exceeded," the developer said.

"We understand that some buyers may have concerns or questions about the change in construction materials. We are committed to addressing their individual needs and encourage them to reach out to us directly."