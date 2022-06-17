Vancouver doctor who spent days in trees blocking pipeline work will serve jail time
A Vancouver doctor and activist was sentenced to time behind bars after spending several days camped out in trees in protest of a British Columbia-Alberta pipeline project.
Tim Takaro, who is also a professor at Simon Fraser University, was sentenced to 30 days in jail earlier this week, his supporters said, after entering a guilty plea for criminal contempt.
Takaro was charged after setting up tents and sleeping in trees last year, an effort that blocked construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The sentence imposed by a B.C. Supreme Court justice is nine days short of what the Crown had requested.
Some felt he shouldn't spend any time behind bars.
"Dr. Takaro has inspired a generation of public health leaders and advocates, and instead of being in his community, serving his community, doing the good work, he's going to spend 30 days behind bars like (a) criminal?" questioned Kate Tairyan, a fellow professor at SFU.
His sentence came after 50 Canadian health professionals penned an open letter to the prime minister saying the doctor should not be sent to jail.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south LondonThe London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charityOne of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.
-
Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay RoadsMajor North Bay streets and intersections will be re painted
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflationSouth Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipeAuthorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?