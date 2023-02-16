Vancouver Downtown Eastside homicide victim identified

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a Downtown Eastside SRO a month ago, the victim of an apparent homicide.

Thunder Dennis, 20, was found dead in the West Hotel near East Hastings and Carrall streets around 7 a.m. on Jan. 17, the Vancouver Police Department said in a brief statement Thursday.

"The file remains under investigation," it reads.

No information has been provided about how Dennis died or why his death is considered suspicious. However, in a statement last month police said there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-2500.