Vancouver driver totalled car while trying to 'adjust his shoe,' police say
Police in Vancouver are reminding people to keep their eyes on the road after a driver who was "trying to adjust his shoe" crashed into a pole this weekend.
The Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Unit shared a photo of the wreckage on Twitter Monday, showing the front-end of a red car mangled nearly beyond recognition.
"Alcohol was not a factor in this early Sunday morning crash, but poor decision-making was," the tweet says.
The driver, according to the post, suffered a "badly broken leg" while the passenger was "surprisingly" not hurt at all.
ICBC's website warns about the dangers of distracted driving, noting the term encompasses more than just the use of electronic devices while on the road.
"Anything that takes your attention away from driving, like chatting with passengers, eating or drinking, or adjusting radio or vehicle settings, can contribute to distracted and inattentive driving," the insurer's website says.
Distracted driving causes an average of 76 fatalities in the province each year, representing 27 per cent of crash-related deaths, according to ICBC.
-
P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
-
Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charitySanta's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.
-
Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victimsToronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces $140 million over four years in home-heating assistanceNova Scotia is investing $140 million over the next four years for energy efficiency programs to help low- and middle-income homeowners end their use of heating oil.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater, Ont. gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.