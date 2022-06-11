Vancouver group wants to diversify walks in the park

A non-profit is recruiting seniors who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour to lead walking groups in their Vancouver communities this summer.

Park People is a national organization with a mission to "support and mobilize people to activate the power of parks in cities," according to Vancouver Project Manager Mash Salehomoum.

She says research shows that while seniors make up 20 per cent of the population in Canada's cities, they only make up four per cent of park users. Additionally, among all age groups, BIPOC residents were more likely to say they feared harassment or discrimination in city parks.

"There's a greater need for it and there's also greater comfort and safety in numbers, that's why we're specifically reaching out," she continues.

So, the 'Walk in the Park" program was launched last year in an attempt to address some of the barriers people were experiencing when it came to enjoying and accessing green spaces, something that became more popular with city-dwellers as a whole during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We offer seniors who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour training and support to lead small walking clubs," Salehomoum explains, adding a senior is someone over 60 years old.

"This program aims to establish regular senior walking groups and the training provided empowers seniors to take on a leadership role in serving their community, and opportunities to build deeper connections with their neighbours."

Those who are interested receive an honorarium of $600 as well as equipment, like walking sticks, step counters and first aid kits. The organization will also help the walk leaders promote their clubs with posters and flyers.

While the leadership training is being specifically offered to BIPOC seniors, the clubs they start can be joined by anyone.

Are you an Indigenous Elder or a senior (60+) who identifies as BIPOC based in Metro #Vancouver? Do you love to walk in parks and connect with people?



Apply to become a walk leader by June 13!



Learn more: https://t.co/M5q20KK1B5#WalkintheParkVancouver pic.twitter.com/BfOUZpJIpN