Vancouver Gucci store robbed by masked thieves using bear spray, local police say

A high-end store in downtown Vancouver was reportedly targeted by thieves using bear spray Thursday night.

Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver two mask-wearing men made off with at least $25,000 worth of goods from the Gucci store on Thurlow Street.

Const. Tania Visintin said the spray was used on patrons in the store by one of the men, while the other hid merchandise in a bag.

Officers said this has become a trend, with thieves using bear spray during crimes.

Earlier this week, Vancouver police announced they'd recovered $75,000 worth of stolen goods in the last 30 days and arrested about 200 offenders in a month-long anti-shoplifting campaign.

"Business owners and their staff continue to struggle with prolific, and often violent thieves, who seem to think they can steal with impunity," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release about the campaign.

Vancouver police said 323 incidents were investigated and 195 arrests were made. In 23 of the incidents, a weapon was used, police said.

While some of those thefts involved more expensive items, like a $2,500 laptop, others were significantly smaller. In one instance, a man with 39 prior criminal convictions allegedly tried to take two $30 pillow from a Granville Street store.

"It’s troubling for our officers to see the same offenders – many of whom are living with complex social needs like drug addiction, poverty, and mental illness – repeatedly getting arrested for such low-level crimes," Addison said.

"Sadly, 60 per cent of the people arrested during the month-long campaign said they did not have a permanent place to sleep, and many told us they were planning to sell the stolen goods either online or in the Downtown Eastside to make a few bucks."

Police haven't said whether they've identified the suspects involved in Thursday's incident but did say that no arrests have been made.