The Vancouver School Board is increasing in-person class time for high school students after some parents raised concerns about the quality of their kids’ education during the pandemic.

The VSB’s Well-Being Committee heard from a number of concerned parents during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.

Many of the speakers said they are worried students are falling behind and that their mental health is suffering from a lack of social interaction.

"Lack of direction and too much screen time. My Grade 8 son who has just gone into high school is expected to self-direct and self-manage his own homework and his time. It is way too much to expect,” said Nancy Small, a parent of two high school students.

Vancouver high school students have been attending in-person classes for an hour and 45 minutes a day since the beginning of the school year. That’s less than nine hours a week.

“Our Vancouver secondary students are receiving one-third of the amount of in-class time that other districts have. I don’t understand how this is acceptable and how this is not being changed,” Small said during the virtual meeting.

The school district announced a number of changes Wednesday night:

All Grade 8 students will attend their remote class in person, twice per week, during flex time

All schools will go to a one-week rotation of remote and in-person classes

All students will have three interactive learning opportunities per week for remote classes, with increased social interaction

“These changes ensure health and safety remain our top priority for students and staff. These changes reflect our commitment to student well-being, transparency, and data-driven decision-making,” said Rob Schindel, the district's associate superintendent, in a letter to parents.

Schindel says the changes were made based on feedback from parents, students,and health officials.

“From Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, 2020, VSB requested input from secondary students and their families, about their experience in the adapted school year schedule. We heard from 5,176 students and 6,163 families,” explained Schindel.

The changes take effect for Quarter 3, beginning Feb. 4, 2021.

Schools will publish an adjusted school-wide schedule in the coming days.

Students will be notified by teachers if their courses are impacted by the changes.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung