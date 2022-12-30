Vancouver hiking minimum fees for shopping bags on Jan. 1

The minimum fees Vancouver retailers can charge for shopping bags will be increasing on New Year's Day, as the city works to decrease the "staggering amounts" of waste generated by single-use items.

The current fees of 15 cents for paper bags and $1 for reusable bags, which were introduced last January with the city's ban on plastic checkout bags, are increasing to 25 cents and $2, respectively.

Officials said the increased fees are consistent with those charged in other municipalities. They also match the fees proposed by the B.C. government, which has announced plans to introduce provincial minimums along with a province-wide ban on plastic checkout bags next year.

Vancouver also has a minimum fee of 25 cents for disposable cups, plus bans on plastic straws and foam containers – all part of an effort to address masses of garbage made up of non-compostable convenience items.

"Single-use item waste is generated in staggering amounts and is a significant component of street and shoreline litter," the City of Vancouver said in an email statement.

There were 89 million plastic bags and four million paper shopping bags thrown away in Vancouver in 2018 alone, the statement added.

Bag and cup fees are not passed onto the government, but kept by the businesses that collect them – though officials suggested decreasing single-use items has a benefit to taxpayers as well. Collecting the items that are thrown out or littered costs around $2.5 million annually, according to the city.

Officials said they have taken steps to mitigate the impact of increased fees on low-income residents, including with a shopping bag donation and distribution program. There are also exemptions for charities and non-profits.

The federal government is moving to phase out a number of single-use items nationally as well, with a ban on the manufacture and import-for-sale of plastic bags, plastic cutlery and other products that took effect on Dec. 20.

Consumers across the country can expect to see the items disappearing over the next year as businesses deplete their stock and move to sustainable alternatives.