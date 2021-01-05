A hospital in Vancouver is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday morning.

Vancouver Coastal Health says patients at St. Paul's Hospital have tested positive for the disease, but has not said how many have been infected.

The outbreak was declared in Unit 5A, which is part of the downtown hospital's Heart Centre.

VCH says the unit has been closed to new admissions and transfers, and no visitors are currently permitted. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life visits only, the health authority says.

St. Paul's remains open, and no other areas have been impacted by the outbreak. Anyone who needs care is urged to go to the hospital if needed.

Delaying a trip to the emergency room or for urgent care could "exacerbate your condition," VCH warns.

The health authority says "strict infection prevention and control protocols" are in place, and patients and staff are being monitored, among other measures in place to contain the outbreak.