Vancouver International Airport warns of 'technical issues' with website

The website for the Vancouver International Airport experienced "technical issues" Thursday morning, staff said in a post on social media.

The airport did not say what issues were being seen on yvr.ca, but wrote in a brief Twitter post that a team was working on a solution. It appeared a solution was found, as the airport posted again before 9 a.m. saying the issues had been resolved.

While the site was impacted, passengers were asked to check with their airline for information on their flights into and out of Vancouver.

Anyone with questions specific to the airport could call its customer service line at 604-207-7077.

While no connection has been made at this time, the website issue comes as Sunwing Airlines experiences its own tech problems.

Thousands of passengers were stranded or had to change their plans due to a network outage with the Toronto-based airline's check-in systems provider.

The provider told The Canadian Press that the issue was a "data security event" that impacted some computers.

As a precaution, Airline Choice "took certain systems offline" after the breach, the company said.