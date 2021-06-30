Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 case as B.C. set to ease restrictions

Health officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new case was among 44 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now reported 147,621 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,160 cases found in the island region.

Wednesday's update comes just one day before B.C. plans to enter Step 3 of its restart plan on July 1.

Step 3 includes the reopening of nightclubs and casinos, an endorsement of travel within the country, the removal of mandatory masks in indoor public spaces, and the removal of limits on the size of personal gatherings.

Health officials say no COVID-19-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, 1,754 people have died of the disease in B.C.

As of Wednesday, roughly 78.4 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, nearly a third of adults have received both doses of vaccine. Approximately 32.8 per cent of adults have received both shots, while 30.6 per cent of youth aged 12 and older have received both doses.

In total, B.C. has administered 5,002,916 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,421,506 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.