Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 case over weekend

Health officials have identified one new case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Monday.

The new case was among 87 cases found across the province over the past three days.

Of those cases, 30 were discovered Saturday, 37 were identified Sunday and 20 were confirmed on Monday.

There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including five people in hospital and one person in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of nine active cases Monday, including two in the South Island, seven in the Central Island and none in the North Island.

Health officials say three people died of the disease over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,759.

None of the victims lived in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, approximately 78 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, while roughly 36 per cent have received both doses.

In total, B.C. has administered 5,288,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,668,268 second doses.

Island Health accounts for 843,769 of those vaccine doses. As of Monday, Island Health has administered 601,135 first doses and 242,635 second doses.