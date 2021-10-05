Vancouver Island adds 107 new COVID-19 cases; active cases hit 723

Health officials identified 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 593 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to the B.C. health ministry.

There are currently 5,937 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 723 active cases in the island region, the ministry said.

Island Health data identified the locations of 621 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 327 in the South Island, 242 in the Central Island and 52 in the North Island.

There were no new deaths reported in B.C. on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,983 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 70 deaths in the island region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are 40 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, 23 of whom are in critical care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged British Columbians to get vaccinated ahead of the coming flu season and to avoid large groups over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Please keep your group small this year,” Henry said Tuesday. “Remember what we are seeing in our communities right now, particularly if you have older family members.”

As of Tuesday, 88.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.7 per cent have received two doses.