Vancouver Island adds 138 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials have identified 138 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The new cases were among 992 cases found across British Columbia since Wednesday. There was no update from the B.C. Health Ministry on Thursday due to the Remembrance Day holiday.

Seventy-nine new cases were discovered on Vancouver Island on Thursday, while 59 new cases were discovered Friday, according to data released Friday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Twenty-three more people in B.C. have died of the disease over the past 48 hours, including one more death in the Vancouver Island region, according to the BCCDC.

Since the pandemic began, 2,257 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 107 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Sixty people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 13 patients in critical care.

There are now 4,265 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 614 of those active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

