Vancouver Island adds 147 new COVID-19 cases as new pandemic restrictions announced

B.C. health officials have identified 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday, as several new health measures were announced.

The island region's new cases were among 789 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are now 4,313 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 975 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 801 of the active cases Friday, including 379 in the South Island, 226 in the Central Island and 196 in the North Island.

Health officials say 302 cases of the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed in B.C., nearly half of which are located in the island region.

A total of 145 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Island Health, 93 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 are in Fraser Health, five are in Interior Health and 1 is in Northern Health.

NEW HEALTH ORDERS

Earlier Friday, health officials announced new pandemic restrictions related to the holiday season at a live briefing.

The restrictions include limits on at-home personal gatherings, 50 per cent capacity limits at large venues of 1,000 people or more, and a suspension of all sports tournaments until the order is over.

Organized New Year's Eve events will also be limited to seated services, with no mingling between tables or dancing allowed, says the province.

The health orders are in effect from Dec. 20 until Jan. 31.

'NOW IS THE TIME TO GET VACCINATED'

Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that at-home gatherings are not recommended with people who are unvaccinated.

With cases of the Omicron variant aggressively rising in B.C., the province's top doctor says vaccination is more important than ever.

"Without a vaccine you are at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization," she said.

"We know now with this strain if you are fully vaccinated you can get infected, but it is a more milder illness for those who are infected."

As of Friday, 86.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.5 per cent have received two doses.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, unvaccinated people accounted for 40.8 per cent of the province's new COVID-19 cases, despite making up less than 15 per cent of B.C.'s population.

Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15, unvaccinated people accounted for 67.6 per cent of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, health officials say.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 42 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients who require critical care.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

One death was reported in Fraser Health, one occurred in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was confirmed in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,399 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 135 deaths reported in the Island Health region.