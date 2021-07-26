Vancouver Island adds 18 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Health officials have identified 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.
The new cases were among 267 cases found across the province over the past 72 hours. Of those cases, 94 were reported Saturday, 79 were confirmed Sunday and 94 were identified Monday.
There are currently 695 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 32 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the Ministry of Health.
Over the weekend, one person died of the disease in the Northern Health region, bringing the province's death toll to 1,768.
Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.
As of Monday, 80.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 in B.C., while 61.3 per cent of eligible people have received both doses.
In total, B.C. has administered 6,584,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
Australian firefighters headed to B.C. to help fight wildfiresA crew of Australian firefighters are on their way to British Columbia as the province battles hundreds of wildfires.
-
'I liked it, it's a little less invasive'; take-home COVID-19 testing kits available in N.S.As a health-care worker, July Lugar is no stranger to COVID-19 tests. But when she popped into the Halifax Convention Centre Monday, Lugar was surprised to learn she could now test herself for the virus.
-
Here's why hundreds of dead fish are washing up at Echo LakeDead fish have been washing up on shore at Echo Lake, and other lakes in the Qu’appelle Valley.
-
Case for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination compared to smoking restrictions by MLHU'We highly, highly, ask you, encourage you, beg you to do it,' London Mayor Ed Holder pleaded with the one in five people in the region who remain unvaccinated during a media briefing on Monday.
-
City of Ottawa, federal government unveil plans for new multi-use pathway on Chief William Commanda BridgeThe long-awaited multi-use pathway connecting Ottawa and Gatineau through Lemieux Island will go ahead, good news for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along the Ottawa River.
-
P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 -- both unvaccinated travellersPrince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday. P.E.I. health officials said the two cases involved residents of another province who were unvaccinated, and they have been isolating since their infection was detected at the point of entry.
-
'This is my big pot': Vancouver Island woman wins $3M lottery jackpotA Vancouver Island woman is a whopping $3 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot in late June.
-
Saskatoon restaurant struggles to find staff in post-COVID-19 industryWith COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one Saskatoon restaurant is seeing more customers – but fewer staff.
-
Police seek help finding boy last seen at Saskatoon mallSaskatoon police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.