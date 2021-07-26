Vancouver Island adds 18 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Health officials have identified 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 267 cases found across the province over the past 72 hours. Of those cases, 94 were reported Saturday, 79 were confirmed Sunday and 94 were identified Monday.

There are currently 695 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 32 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over the weekend, one person died of the disease in the Northern Health region, bringing the province's death toll to 1,768.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, 80.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 in B.C., while 61.3 per cent of eligible people have received both doses.

In total, B.C. has administered 6,584,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

