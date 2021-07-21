Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officials identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 78 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 729 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 18 in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. health ministry.

There were no deaths related to the disease reported in B.C. on Wednesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,763.

Since the pandemic began, 5,200 cases have been identified in the Vancouver Island region and 41 people have died.

The province says 80.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 55.6 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials in B.C. have administered a total of 6,297,149 vaccine doses since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.