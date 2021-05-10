Vancouver Island adds 20 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week

Provincial health officials identified 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 722 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 134,341 cases since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,804 cases and 38 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,602.

“Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Friday.

Transmission rates across Vancouver Island have been in steady decline since early last month, when a high of 80 new cases was reported on April 9.

There are currently 235 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, including 15 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 180 active cases Friday, including 84 in the South Island, 75 in the Central Island and 21 in the North Island.

Public health officials have now administered 2,042,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 99,461 secondary doses.

“With over two million doses in the arms of people throughout the province, our COVID-19 immunization program has significant momentum, and more people are getting their vaccine every day,” said Henry and Dix.

“To date, 45 per cent of those who are eligible have received at least one dose,” the pair added. “For those who will soon be eligible, we encourage you to join this vaccine effort when it is your turn.”