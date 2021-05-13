Vancouver Island adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officials identified 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 587 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total to 137,810 cases confirmed since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,897 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five more people in B.C. has died of COVID-19, health officials announced Thursday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,632.

The province has also recorded its second case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), a serious blood-clotting condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“This person is a male in their 40s who is in stable condition now receiving care in the Fraser Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday. “This is a rare but very serious condition and we are following it very carefully.”

Henry said anyone who has symptoms such as a persistent severe headache, shortness of breath, chest and abdominal pains, swelling or redness in their limbs within four to 28 days after receiving any vaccine should contact 811 or their doctor.

“There is a test for it and there is treatment,” Henry said.

Public health officials have now administered 2,335,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 119,691 secondary doses.

“Our immunization program is moving quickly as more and more vaccines are available and the ages for those eligible are coming down,” Henry said. “We anticipate that all adults will be eligible very soon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.