Vancouver Island adds 221 COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 100

Health officials identified 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 1,438 cases found across British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry. Among the weekend cases, 553 were found on Saturday, 462 were found Sunday and 423 were found Monday.

Seventeen more people in B.C. have died of the disease, including three more deaths in the Vancouver Island region, the ministry announced Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 2,218 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 100 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 4,282 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 615 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health continues to have a higher active case count than Vancouver Coastal Health, where 485 cases are active, and Northern Health, which reported 608 active cases Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 518 active cases Monday, including 126 in the South Island, 306 in the Central Island and 86 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 61 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 15 patients in critical care.

Approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have received two doses.