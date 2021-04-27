Vancouver Island adds 28 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials identified another 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 799 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,568 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are now 315 active cases in the island region, including 28 people in hospital and six in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 263 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 170 in the South Island, 74 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, according to the BC COVID-19 dashboard, marking the first time in roughly a month that no one had died of the disease in British Columbia in a 24-hour period.

Since the pandemic began, 1,571 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

As of 4:30 p.m., B.C. health officials had yet to release a written statement on the update.

B.C. has now administered 1,671,128 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 89,457 second doses.

Health officials note that all B.C. adults can now register for their vaccine, which will help them get notified of when their age cohort is eligible for immunization.

As of Tuesday, anyone aged 59 or older can book their vaccine appointments.

Meanwhile, anyone aged 30 or older is eligible for an AstraZeneca vaccine dose, B.C. announced Tuesday.

However, health officials note that AstraZeneca vaccine doses are largely being targeted in COVID-19 "hot spots" across the province.

"We know demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine is high in many areas. Unfortunately, available supply through pharmacies in some regions will continue to be limited until additional supplies come in," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

"Whether you had your vaccine last month, or are booked for the days ahead, we remind everyone to continue to use all of your layers of protection, to stay small and stay local until we have COVID-19 where we want and need it to be," said the pair.