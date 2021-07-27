Vancouver Island adds 3 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 35
Health officials identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
The new cases were among 150 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
There are currently 783 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 35 active cases in the island region, according to a statement Tuesday from the health ministry.
No deaths from the disease were reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,768.
Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.
There is currently one person in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 and no one in critical care in the island region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Island Health identified the locations of 33 active cases Tuesday, including 24 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and one in the North Island.
As of Tuesday, 80.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.3 per cent have received two doses.
B.C. health-care workers have administered 6,637,241 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the vaccines became available in December.
