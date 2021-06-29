Vancouver Island adds 3 new COVID-19 cases as province prepares to 'put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us'

British Columbia health officials identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 29 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

The announcement came shortly after B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the province would lift many of its COVID-19 restrictions as the province heads into the third phase of its restart plan on Thursday.

Starting July 1, masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places, though their use is still recommended, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Similarly, recreational travel will no longer be restricted under the third phase and limits on attendance numbers will be increased for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Health officials have now confirmed 147,578 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,159 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

“This is a significant transition for all of us," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Tuesday. "So we encourage everyone to be respectful of others who may be moving at a slower pace, as we take this next step forward to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and make this a summer of hope and rejuvenation.”

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,754.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including six people in hospital and four more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 16 active cases Tuesday, including three in the South Island, 13 in the Central Island and none in the North Island.

Approximately 78.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Additionally, 31.6 per cent of B.C. adults have received a second dose of a vaccine, while 29.5 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

B.C. has administered a total of 4,941,795 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, including 810,549 doses administered in the Island Health region.

Island Health's total includes 597,550 first doses and 212,999 second doses.