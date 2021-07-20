Vancouver Island adds 3 new COVID-19 cases, province reaches 80% single-dose vaccination

Provincial health officials identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 76 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 692 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 22 in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. health ministry.

Three people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region Tuesday, but no one is in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 16 active cases on the island Tuesday, including 10 in the South Island, three in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

There were no deaths related to the disease reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,763.

Since the pandemic began, 5,198 cases have been identified in the Vancouver Island region and 41 people have died.

The province says 80 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 54.4 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials in B.C. have administered a total of 6,233,656 vaccine doses since December.