Provincial health officials identified 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The island cases are among 546 new cases found across B.C. in the past 24 hours, according to a statement Thursday from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Twelve people in B.C. have died of the disease since Wednesday, Dix and Henry said. The province’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,184.

None of the deaths recorded Thursday were in the Island Health region.

There are now 236 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 15 people in hospital and five in critical care.

Health officials have recorded 1,568 cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region since the pandemic began. Nineteen people in the region have died and 1,302 have recovered.

Dix and Henry said community transmission has been trending upward in recent weeks and urged employers to continue to accommodate remote work.

“We have seen an increase in community clusters and exposures in businesses, and we remind business owners now is not the time to let things slip,” the health officials said. “WorkSafeBC and environmental health teams have stepped up inspections and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of communities, including shutting a business if required.”

A total of 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 4,185 secondary doses.

Thursday marked exactly one year since B.C. recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus. Dix and Henry asked British Columbians to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic enters its second year in the province.

“The ongoing risks and challenges that have come with this pandemic have put a strain on all of us,” the health officials said. “While much focus is on our physical health, it is equally important to take care of our mental and emotional well-being. In particular, let’s ensure we connect our friends and family – young and old – who may be struggling, to let them know they are not alone and support is available.”

