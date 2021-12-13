Vancouver Island adds 307 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials identified 307 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases were among 1,129 new cases found across the province since Friday.

There are now 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 764 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind the Fraser Health region where 850 cases are currently active.

Island Health data identified the locations of 683 of the active cases Monday, including 268 in the South Island, 197 in the Central Island and 218 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, the University of Victoria also announced it was cancelling all in-person exams due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The abrupt announcement was made Sunday in consultation with Island Health and affects all exams for the rest of the semester.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. on Monday, including one death in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,386 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 132 deaths in the island region.

Thirty-three people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.