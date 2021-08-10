Vancouver Island adds 31 new COVID-19 infections as active cases hit 3-month high

Health officials identified 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday as active cases in the region hit a three-month high.

The new cases were among 395 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

There are now 3,284 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 218 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Active cases in the island region have reached their highest peak since early May, due to the surging Delta variant.

Island Health identified the locations of 175 active cases Tuesday, including 92 in the South Island, 70 in the Central Island and 13 in the North Island.

The island region has recorded 5,484 cases since the pandemic began and 41 people in the region have died.

One person is currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and two more are in critical care, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were no deaths related to the disease reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,777.

A long-term care home outbreak at the Discovery Harbour facility in Campbell River, B.C., is ongoing. It is one of seven active care home outbreaks in B.C. and the only active care home outbreak on the island.

As of Tuesday, 82.1 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 per cent have received two doses.

B.C. health-care workers have administered 7,087,736 vaccine doses since vaccines became available in December.