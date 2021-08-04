Vancouver Island adds 32 new COVID-19 cases, active cases hit 109

Health officials identified 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region reached back into the triple digits.

The 32 new cases were among 342 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 1,764 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 109 active cases in the island region, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 89 active cases in the island region Wednesday, including 45 in the South Island, 39 in the Central Island and five in the North Island.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 recorded in B.C. on Wednesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,772.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, where 5,339 cases have been recorded.

There is currently one person in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region and no one in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Tuesday, 81.5 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.9 per cent have received two doses.

B.C. health-care workers have administered 6,931,815 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the vaccines became available in December.