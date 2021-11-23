Vancouver Island adds 36 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Another 36 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 324 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across B.C. over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 216,012 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 12,244 cases recorded in the Island Health region.

There are currently 3,047 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 415 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 381 active cases Tuesday, including 94 in the South Island, 216 in the Central Island and 71 in the North Island.

Over the past 24 hours, one person died of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,304 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 119 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 51 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients who require critical care.

As of Tuesday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier Tuesday, the province announced its plan to administer vaccines to children aged five to 11.

Families are encouraged to register their children for a COVID-19 vaccine, with invitations for appointments expected to arrive on Monday, Nov. 29.