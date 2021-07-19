Vancouver Island adds 4 COVID-19 cases; active cases continue to rise

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to British Columbia’s health ministry.

The new cases were among 156 cases found across the province since Friday. Of those cases, 56 were discovered Saturday, 60 were discovered on Sunday and 40 were found on Monday.

There are currently 653 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 33 in the Island Health region, according to the ministry.

The number of active cases in the island region has risen steadily over the past week from 22 active cases recorded on Monday, July 12.

Two more deaths related to the disease were reported in B.C. over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,763. One death was reported in the Fraser Health region and the other in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Since the pandemic began, 5,195 cases have been identified in the Vancouver Island region and 41 people have died.

There are currently three people in hospital in the island region but no one in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The province says 79.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 53.2 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials in B.C. have administered a total of 6,173,328 vaccine doses since December.