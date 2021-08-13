Vancouver Island adds 40 new COVID-19 cases in largest increase since April

B.C. health officials have identified 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The update marks the largest single-day increase in new cases for the island region since April 21, when 41 cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Friday's cases were among 717 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are now 4,277 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., according to the B.C. Ministry of Health, including 245 active cases in the island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 217 active cases Friday, including 126 in the South Island, 72 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

Health officials say no deaths related to the disease were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,779.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently two people in hospital for treatment of the disease and three more receiving critical care in the island region, according to the BCCDC.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River is ongoing, according to the health ministry. It is one of 11 active outbreaks in the province, and the only outbreak located in the Island Health region.

Some 82.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 72 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,164,020 doses of vaccine since December.

According to health officials, the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases reported in July were detected in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The province says that between June 24 and July 24, 94 per cent of new cases were identified in people who had not received both doses of vaccine, while the remaining six per cent of cases were confirmed in fully vaccinated individuals.