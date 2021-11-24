Vancouver Island adds 42 COVID-19 cases; active cases now 421
Another 42 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
The new cases were among 322 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.
There are currently 3,015 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 421 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the Ministry of Health.
Island Health data identified the locations of 354 active cases Wednesday, including 82 in the South Island, 193 in the Central Island and 79 in the North Island.
Health officials say nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday, none of which occurred in the Island Health region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,313 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. including, 119 deaths reported in the Island Health region.
In the Island Health region, 51 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, including 12 people who require critical care.
As of Wednesday, a total of 12,286 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Island Health region since the pandemic began. Across the province, 216,334 cases have been recorded.
As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.
