Vancouver Island adds 44 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials identified 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 671 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 539 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Friday. All of the deaths were in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,827 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 48 in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 21 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 35 cases and one resident has died of the illness.

As of Friday, 85.4 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.1 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,509,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

