Vancouver Island adds 460 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
B.C. health officials have identified 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.
The new cases were among 4,383 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to an update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There are currently 17,357 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 856 active cases in the Island Health region, says the BCCDC.
Forty-one people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care.
One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in B.C. in Interior Health over the past 24 hours.
Since the pandemic, 2,420 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 142 reported in the island region.
As of Thursday, 88 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent have received two doses.
Meanwhile, 19.1 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.
