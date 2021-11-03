Vancouver Island adds 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Another 47 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of health.

The cases were among 430 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 4,373 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 632 active cases in the Island Health region, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The Island Health region continues to have a higher active case count than the Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health regions, where 603 and 550 cases are active, respectively.

Island Health data identified the locations of 524 active cases Wednesday, including 123 in the South Island, 339 in the Central Island and 62 in the North Island.

Health officials say six COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the province Wednesday, including one in the Island Health region.

Four other deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, and one death was confirmed in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,192 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 97 deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, 90.1 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.5 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.