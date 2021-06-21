Vancouver Island adds 5 cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Health officials identified five new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 229 cases found across B.C. since the last update from the province on Friday. That total includes 94 cases identified on Saturday, 90 cases found on Sunday and 45 cases identified Monday.

Authorities have now confirmed 147,131 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,150 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Three more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials announced Monday, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,743.

“Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Monday.

None of the weekend deaths were on Vancouver Island, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including four people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 of the active cases Monday, including 19 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and two in the North Island.

Approximately 77.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Health officials continue to encourage all British Columbians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

“In particular, as the school year comes to a close, we encourage all eligible youth, those 12 and older, to get your first dose before the summer holidays begin,” said Dix and Henry. “This will allow you and your family to enjoy your summer even more, knowing you have protection from COVID-19.”

The health officials are also warning travellers in particular to get vaccinated before leaving home.

“Let’s remember that the virus is still circulating in communities, here in B.C. and in neighbouring provinces and territories,” Dix and Henry said. “If you are planning a trip, ensure you are vaccinated before you go – it is your ticket to safe travel this summer.”