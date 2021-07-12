Vancouver Island adds 5 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Health officials identified five new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 123 cases found across B.C. since Friday, according to the health ministry. Of those cases, 46 were identified on Saturday, 47 on Sunday and 30 on Monday.

The province has now reported 148,154 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,180 cases in the island region.

There are currently 658 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 22 located in the Vancouver Island region, where two people are in hospital and one more is in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 21 active cases Monday, including 10 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 recorded in B.C. over the weekend, leaving the provincial death toll at 1,760. Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the disease in the Island Health region.

Approximately 78.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 44.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses.

Since December 2020, the province has administered 5,741,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.