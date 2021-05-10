Vancouver Island adds 50 COVID-19 cases over weekend

B.C. health officials identified 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Monday.

The new cases were among 1,759 cases found across the province over the weekend.

Of those cases, 596 were reported Saturday, 605 were identified Sunday and 558 were confirmed Monday.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 4,854 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Over the weekend 20 people died of the virus, bringing the province's death toll to 1,622.

"As always our condolences and our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who have lost a loved one," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry said most of the people who died were over the age of 70, though two people were in their 40s and two others were in their 50s.

B.C. has now administered 2,159,103 vaccine doses, including 106,058 second doses.

Henry encourages all British Columbians to register for the province's vaccine program, which will alert users when they are eligible for a vaccine appointment.

B.C.'s top doctor says the age-based program is "rapidly accelerating" as the province receives increasingly large shipments of vaccine.

Henry notes that everyone aged 40 and older will be able to book their vaccine appointment later this week, and anyone aged 18 and older can begin booking their appointment later Monday if they live in a pandemic hotspot.

