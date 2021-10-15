Vancouver Island adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

B.C. health officials have identified 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 667 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 5,128 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 572 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. health ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 484 active cases Friday, including 204 in the South Island, 226 in the Central Island and 54 in the North Island.

In the Island Health region, 48 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 31 of whom require critical care.

Health officials say 13 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. over the past 24 hours. Eleven of the deaths occurred in the Fraser Health region, while two were reported in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,055 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 80 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

There are currently 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across B.C., including one in the Island Health region.

The island outbreak is located at Tofino General Hospital, where five patients have tested positive for the disease, Island Health said Friday.

LATEST VACCINE TOTALS

As of Friday, 89 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

Health officials say that many recent cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in people who are not fully vaccinated.

Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13, people who are not vaccinated accounted for 61.7 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C., while partially vaccinated people made up 6.6 per cent and fully vaccinated people totaled 31.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 13, people who are not vaccinated accounted for 71.1 per cent of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, partially vaccinated people numbered 5.2 per cent and fully vaccinated people made up 23.7 per cent.

B.C. has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with a total of 8,025,356 doses administered Friday.